US, NATO allies wrangle over troop levels in Afghanistan

More than 16 years into the Afghanistan war, the United States and its NATO allies wrangled anew on Thursday over how to meet the need for more troops to counter the resurgent Taliban and help the Afghan forces break a stalemate in the fight.



At a meeting in Brussels, NATO agreed to send more forces in response to commanders' requests for as many as 3,000 troops to train and work alongside Afghan security forces. That number does not include an expected contribution of almost 4,000 American forces, divided between the NATO mission and America's counterterrorism operations against Taliban, al-Qaida and Daesh (ISIS) militants in Afghanistan.



Considering that Britain said it would contribute a bit less than 100 troops in a noncombat role, it's unclear how NATO will muster several thousand new forces.



Earlier this decade, about 100,000 American forces were in Afghanistan.



There are now about 8,400 U.S. troops based in Afghanistan, with an additional 2,000 or so on temporary deployment. Some 6,600 troops from NATO and partner forces also are there.

...