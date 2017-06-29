Women, children returning from Daesh warzones: EU

Women and children involved with groups like Daesh (ISIS) are increasingly returning to their home countries in Europe, with some posing a terror risk, a senior EU official said Thursday.



The "new trend" of females and juveniles coming back from Middle East war zones means European countries must find special methods of dealing with them, said Michele Coninsx, president of the EU judicial agency Eurojust.



The situation with children was especially sensitive, and one that European juvenile criminal justice systems would have to start adapting to, Coninsx said.



Officials say at least 5,000 European nationals are believed to have traveled to Syria and Iraq to join Daesh and other extremist groups.

...