Trump administration can’t avoid Qatar crisis

It's the geopolitical crisis the Trump administration just can't quit. Even as the White House declares Qatar's rift with its Arab neighbors "a family issue" they should resolve themselves, top diplomats from the feuding countries are converging on Washington this week, all vying for time with President Donald Trump's secretary of state.



Indeed, the U.S. strategy for defeating Daesh (ISIS) and resolving Syria's civil war relies heavily on unity among a coalition of partners in which Qatar, Saudi Arabia and others are key players.



Public comments by Trump and Tillerson have seemed to oscillate between support for Qatar and support for Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the other Arab nations that have cut ties to the gas-rich monarchy.



At first, Trump did, echoing on Twitter the Saudi assertion that Qatar was funding terrorism. Tillerson struck a more diplomatic tone, calling on Saudi Arabia and the others to ease their blockade of Qatar while urging everyone to do more to stop funding for extremism.

