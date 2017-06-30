Syria Christians take on Daesh in Raqqa

An ivory-colored rosary swings from the rearview mirror of Abboud Seryan's pickup truck as he speeds through Syria's Raqqa, inspecting the positions of fellow Christian fighters taking on Daesh (ISIS).



Thousands of Syriac Christians once lived in Raqqa alongside Armenians, Kurds and the city's mainly Sunni Arab population, but many fled when Daesh overran the city in 2014 .



As the fightback against Daesh intensified the Syriac Military Council – formed in 2013 to defend the community during Syria's civil war – joined with the SDF.



Now the SMC's fighters are battling militants on the front line in Raqqa, some proudly wearing their religion on their sleeves – literally.



Aleksan Chmou, a Syriac fighter in a beige cap, says Syriac fighters coordinate closely with the SDF's other factions.



Chmou says that he is driven to fight by Daesh's atrocities against Syria's minorities.



Most Syriac fighters in Raqqa are young, like 23-year-old Fadi.

