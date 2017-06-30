Iraq declares end of Daesh ‘caliphate’ as mosque seized

Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared Daesh's (ISIS) self-styled "caliphate" at an end after Iraqi government troops Thursday captured the ruined mosque at the heart of Mosul.



The secretive Daesh leader has frequently been reported killed or wounded since he declared a "caliphate" to rule over all Muslims from the Grand Al-Nouri Mosque nearly three years ago to the day.



The fall of Mosul would in effect mark the end of the Iraqi half of the Daesh "caliphate," although the group still controls territory west and south of the city, ruling over hundreds of thousands of people.



Speaking in Baghdad, coalition spokesman Ryan Dillon said Daesh fighters have been "abandoned" by their leadership as a "steady stream" of leaders attempted to escape the city, some "successfully".



He said in the last week, the SDF has cleared 19 square kilometers of territory in and around Raqqa.

