France sees Syria opportunity through dialogue with Russia

France said Thursday it saw a chance to break the stalemate in Syria's war as Russia now seemed to accept there could be no military solution and preconditions set by some opponents of President Bashar Assad had been dropped.



Macron last week reversed France's stance on the future of Assad, saying he saw no legitimate successor at this time and the priority was to prevent Syria becoming a failed state.



Syria's government and Russia accused Washington Thursday of concocting a "provocation" in Syria, which would then be blamed on Assad's government as alleged use of chemical weapons to justify an attack.



In north Syria, meanwhile, the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces warned of the prospect of fierce confrontation with the Turkish army in northwestern Syria if it attacks SDF areas, and said this would undermine the assault on Daesh at Raqqa.

