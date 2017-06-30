Civilians flee as Iraqi forces attack last Daesh redoubt in Mosul

Iraqi government forces attacked Daesh's remaining redoubt in Mosul's Old City on Friday, a day after formally declaring the end of the insurgents' self-declared caliphate and the capture of the historic mosque which symbolized their power.



Dozens of civilians fled in the direction of the Iraqi forces, mostly women and children, some wounded by Daesh (ISIS) fire, thirsty and tired.



CTS Major General Maan al-Saadi specified that it could take four to five days of fighting to capture the insurgents' redoubt by the Tigris River, defended by about 200 fighters.



It was from the mosque's pulpit that Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared his caliphate over parts of Syria and Iraq almost three years ago to the day.



The symbolic victory of the Iraqi forces was won after more than eight months of grinding urban warfare which displaced 900,000 people, about half the city's pre-war population, and killed thousands of civilians, according to aid organizations.

...