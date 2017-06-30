Islamic State counter attack causes fierce clashes in Syria's Raqqa

A war monitor said Daesh (ISIS) regained control over most of the industrial district in Syria's Raqqa Friday, but the alliance fighting it denied that while acknowledging there was an extremist counter attack in the east of the city.



The assault marked Daesh's first sustained effort to fight back against the slow advance into Raqqa by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).



Thursday, the Observatory said the SDF had managed to take the last stretch of the Euphrates' south bank opposite Raqqa, completely encircling Daesh inside the city.

...