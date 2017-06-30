Washington's anti-Daesh envoy in Ankara after Syria visit

The White House envoy coordinating the US-led coalition fighting Daesh (ISIS) was holding talks in Ankara Friday a day after visiting a Syrian Kurdish militia deemed by Turkey to be "terrorists".



Tensions between Washington and Ankara have escalated over US support for the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) in Syria, which Turkey considers a front for outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) separatists.



Washington has provided weapons to YPG fighters in the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), despite warnings from Turkey.



McGurk was in the northern Syrian town of Tabqa on Thursday, which the SDF captured from Daesh on May 10 .

...