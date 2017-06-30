Russia says OPCW doesn't prove Assad role

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says the report by an international chemical weapons watchdog that confirmed a chemical attack in Syria doesn't back claims by the U.S. and its allies that the substance was dropped from aircraft.



President Bashar Assad and his ally Russia have denied the government's role in the April 4 attack, in which more than 90 people died.



British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is urging the international community to work together to bring to justice those responsible for a deadly April 4 nerve gas attack in Syria.



An investigation by the international chemical weapons watchdog confirmed Friday that sarin nerve gas was used in a deadly April 4 attack on a Syrian town, the latest confirmation of chemical weapons use in Syria's civil war.

