Erdogan, Trump talk amid dispute over arms to Kurd fighters

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump amid tensions over Washington's decision to arm Syrian Kurdish forces fighting the Daesh (ISIS), a Turkish official said Friday.



Mahir Unal, a spokesman for Erdogan's ruling party, said the two leaders spoke by phone but did not provide details on their discussions. He told reporters, however, that the Turkish leader later also spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Turkey considers the U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish militia group -- the People's Protection Units, or YPG -- to be terrorists linked to outlawed Kurdish insurgents in its country.

