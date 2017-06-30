Gunfire cuts short celebrations at recaptured Mosul mosque

Iraqi soldiers snap victorious "selfies" and pose with a captured Islamic State group flag at the Mosul mosque where militant chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi once spoke.



As Iraqi forces closed in, Daesh blew up the mosque and its famed leaning minaret, which was affectionately known as Al-Hadba (the hunchback), leaving the site in ruins when it was recaptured Thursday.



Shots echo through the area, and then a dull explosion is followed by a huge cloud of smoke, marking the site of an air strike carried out by Iraq or the coalition of countries supporting its forces in the battle.



Its loss left the country in shock, but the destruction had been widely anticipated, with commanders saying Daesh would not have allowed Iraqi forces to score a hugely symbolic victory by recapturing the site.

...