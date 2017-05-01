‘Corridor’ across Lake Assad a lifeline for U.S.-backed SDF

As U.S.-backed fighters advance on Daesh's (ISIS) de facto Syrian stronghold Raqqa, a waterway "corridor" has become a key supply line, and an escape route for displaced civilians. An AFP team accompanied fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces, a Kurdish-Arab alliance that is fighting to capture the strategic town of Tabqa, some 55 kilometers west of Raqqa.



The boats, borrowed from local fishermen and attached with orange rope, drive the "ferry" and its occupants across the lake multiple times a day on an hourlong journey.



Several dozen civilians waited on the northern side of the lake Saturday, hours after crossing to safety, as fighters loaded up the floating bridge moored near the Jaabar castle, a local historical site.



A rusty boat bobbed by them in the shallows.



The makeshift craft relies on local fishermen who have lent the SDF their boats.



On the water though, there is little sound except the engines of the boats and the thump of two U.S.-led coalition helicopters overhead, helping secure the corridor.

...