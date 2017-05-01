Iraqi commander says to complete capture of Mosul in May

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Daesh (ISIS) from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.



Iraqi forces estimate the number of Daesh fighters still in Mosul at 200 to 300, mostly foreigners, down from nearly 6,000 when the offensive started, but they are still capable of deadly counterattacks on the tens of thousands of soldiers and paramilitary groups arrayed against them.



A Federal Police brigade commander and 18 other members of the Interior Ministry force were killed in attacks on two positions at the edge of the Old City Friday, military sources said Sunday.



The total number of fighters aligned against Daesh in Mosul exceeds 100,000 .

