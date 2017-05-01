New Hamas chief to be announced soon: officials

The new leadership of Palestinian movement Hamas will be announced in the coming days, officials said Sunday, while it also prepared to unveil a new version of its charter.



A high-ranking Hamas official told AFP that the new leadership will be announced before May 15 .



Leading Hamas official Bassem Naim said the new document was the fruit of four years of discussion within the movement, which has fought three wars with Israel since it seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 .



The senior Hamas official who asked not to be identified said the new charter was also intended to give a boost to reconciliation efforts between the two factions, which still run rival administrations in the West Bank and Gaza.



Gaza-based political analyst Mukhaimer Abu Saada said the charter update could bolster the movement's relations with Arab states and countries like Norway, Russia and Switzerland which have never joined the Western boycott.



But he said it was unlikely to mend Hamas' relations with the EU or the U.S.

...