Tunisia police clash with militants in central city

Tunisian police killed one Islamist militant and another died when he detonated his suicide explosive belt during an exchange of gunfire in the central city of Sidi Bouzid, a government official said Sunday.



Tunisia's armed forces have been cracking down on militants allied to Daesh (ISIS) and Al-Qaeda's North Africa branch, especially since the country suffered four major attacks in the last two years, including two on foreign tourists.



Daesh claimed most of the recent attacks in Tunisia, including the Sousse hotel attack and raids by militants crossing from Libya into Tunisia's Ben Gardane in 2016 .

