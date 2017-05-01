Merkel in Saudi Arabia for cooperation talks, other issues

German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Saudi King Salman Sunday as she began a visit focused on bilateral relations and preparations for the next G-20 meeting.



Merkel met King Salman in the Red Sea city of Jeddah and is scheduled to visit the United Arab Emirates Monday.



Saudi Arabia wants German companies Siemens and SAP to play an important role in furthering the kingdom's "digital transformation," company officials said.



Top executives at the engineering conglomerate and the business software company who were traveling with Merkel signed declarations of intent to work with the Saudi authorities, the officials said.



Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen is also expected to feature in Merkel's talks with the kingdom's royals.

