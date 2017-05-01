US-backed Syria force advances against ISIS in Tabqa

A U.S.-backed Kurdish-Arab alliance is advancing against ISIS in the key town of Tabqa near the militant bastion of Raq1a in northern Syria, activists said Sunday.



The town sits on a strategic supply route about 55 kilometres (35 miles) west of Raqa, and served as an important ISIS command base, housing the group's main prison.



The assault on Tabqa began in late March when SDF forces and their U.S.-led coalition allies were airlifted behind ISIS lines.



The city is home to an estimated 85,000 people, including ISIS fighters from other areas.

