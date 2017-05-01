Civilian casualty toll could complicate Iraqi reconciliation

The U.S.-led coalition has come under increasing scrutiny by monitoring groups regarding civilian casualties in the fight against ISIS in Iraq, a turn that is worrying some in the country's political leadership who fear the destruction and loss of life could complicate hopes of reconciliation with the country's minority Sunnis.



The Pentagon acknowledged over the weekend that at least 352 civilians have been killed by coalition strikes in Iraq and Syria since the start of the air campaign against ISIS in 2014 .



While both Iraqi and coalition planes are active in the skies above Mosul, the U.S. acknowledged coalition planes conducted a strike "at the location corresponding to allegations of civilian casualties," but did not confirm the number of casualties inflicted or the circumstances of the event.



More than a month since the incident, Dorrian declined to specify when the investigation -- the most extensive single investigation into civilian deaths undertaken by the coalition since the fight against ISIS began -- would be complete.



Civilian deaths in the nearly three-year battle against ISIS spiked as Iraqi forces pushed into Mosul, undertaking some of the toughest fighting yet.

...