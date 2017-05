This file photo taken on May 6, 2000 shows Tunisian writer and intellectual, Mohamed Talbi, speaking to the press to demand the liberation of Jelal Zoghlami, brother of Tunisian hunger-striking journalist Taoufik Ben Brik. Mohamad Talbi, a Tunisian academic and specialist on Islam who fought religious obscurantism for decades, died early on May 1, 2017 aged 92, the culture ministry said. / AFP / STRINGER