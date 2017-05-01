Residents forced to leave historic Turkish district hit by violence

Residents of Turkey's historic Sur district in the Kurdish-majority province of Diyarbakir were forced to evacuate their homes by Monday as the violence-wracked region undergoes restoration.



The district in southeastern province has been hit by clashes between the Turkish army and outlawed Kurdish militants for over two years.



Two more neighborhoods in Sur were being emptied on Monday but families told AFP they did not want to leave the homes they have lived in for many years.



Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said last September 1.9 billion lira ($535.5 million, 491 million euros) would be invested in the district with billions more poured into the southeast region for development after the violence.

...