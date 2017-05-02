Hamas eases stance on Israel with new policy document

Hamas unveiled a new policy document Monday easing its stance on Israel after having called for years for the country's destruction, as the Palestinian Islamist movement seeks to improve its international standing.



The move comes ahead of a first face-to-face meeting Wednesday between U.S. President Donald Trump and Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, whose Fatah party remains deeply divided from Hamas.



Hamas is considered a terrorist group by Israel, the United States and the European Union, and the new document is aimed in part at easing its international isolation.



It also does not refer to the Muslim Brotherhood, to which Hamas was closely linked when formed.



Hamas remains deeply divided from Abbas's Fatah, and speculation has mounted over who will succeed the 82-year-old as Palestinian president.



The bitter split between Fatah and Hamas has taken a new turn in recent days.

