Algeria voter apathy could mar legislative election

Algerians go to the polls Thursday to elect a new parliament amid concerns that a low turnout will mar a vote which officials say is necessary to maintain stability.



A total of 12,000 candidates are standing for 462 seats in the People's National Assembly, with a registered electorate of 23 million.



Throughout the election campaign officials urged people to vote "massively", saying Algeria's "stability" was at stake, and urged mosque prayer leaders to relay this message to worshipers.



In the 2012 election, the FLN won 221 seats and the RND 70 in the 462-seat national assembly.



Experts say Algerian elections generally fail to attract a high turnout, which in 2012 was 43.14 percent, slightly more than the 35.65 percent registered in 2007 .

...