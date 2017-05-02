US airstrike turned a home in Iraq's Mosul into a death trap

Accounts from witnesses and survivors cast doubt on American suggestions that ISIS was to blame for the deaths of more than 100 people taking refuge in a house hit by a U.S. airstrike earlier this year in Mosul, the deadliest single incident of the months-long campaign to retake the Iraqi city.



U.S. officials said soon after the March 17 strike that investigations could find that militants forced people into the building, booby-trapped it with explosives, then lured in the strike.



He and his family ended up in the house after ISIS militants drove them out of their homes in the nearby Ammel district before it fell to Iraqi troops. For a week, they bounced from house to house.



He stayed there for two days but left on the afternoon of March 16 because it was too crowded -- around a dozen families "and more coming," he said. His brother remained at the house along with his 12-member family.



Ibrahim survived along with his wife and son, though Ibrahim's leg had to be amputated. A five-member family staying at their home was killed.

...