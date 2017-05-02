Erdogan to rejoin ruling party after Turkey referendum

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is to set rejoin the ruling party he co-founded following his narrow victory in a referendum that expands the powers of the president's office.



Most of the constitutional changes approved in the April 16 referendum will come into force in 2019 . However, an article removing a requirement for the president to be neutral and cut ties with their party came into effect immediately, allowing Erdogan to return to the Justice and Development Party in a ceremony Tuesday.

