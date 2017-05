Extremist fighters killed at least 10 soldiers in the western Iraqi province of Anbar Tuesday in their latest deadly attack on security forces in the area, officers said.



The latest attack near the remote outpost of Rutba brought to at least 26 the number of members of the Iraqi security forces killed by ISIS in the area in recent days.



Rutba lies about 390 kilometers (240 miles) west of Baghdad in the vast province of Anbar and is the last sizable town before the border with Jordan.

...