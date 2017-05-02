Hamas seen facing long path to end isolation despite new policy

Hamas has softened its stance on Israel after long calling for its destruction, but the Palestinian movement must do more to convince the world to end its isolation, analysts and diplomats said Tuesday.



The Islamist movement, which runs the Gaza Strip, unveiled a new policy document on Monday night ahead of a first face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, whose Fatah party remains at loggerheads with Hamas.



Hamas is considered a terrorist group by Israel, the United States and the European Union, while it has strained relations with many Arab states.



Hamas officials however said that it did not amount to a recognition of Israel as demanded by the international community.



The document also says its struggle is not against Jews because of their religion but against Israel as an occupier, with Hamas officials stressing it was a shift.



Israel has fought three wars with Hamas since 2008 and maintains a crippling blockade on Gaza.



The document made no reference to the Muslim Brotherhood, of which Hamas was a splinter movement.

