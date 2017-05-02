France's Le Pen fights plagiarism charge, Macron camp frets

It emerged that Le Pen had copied parts of a fiery speech she made Monday from one made about two weeks earlier by one-time conservative candidate Francois Fillon, the former front-runner who was eliminated in the first round of the election.



Analysis by the Ridicule TV YouTube channel showed Le Pen repeated these passages almost verbatim from Fillon's speech.



Macron's economically liberal approach worries many voters on the left.



Le Pen and Macron will face off Wednesday in a what promises to be a fiery TV debate when the far-right candidate is likely to sharpen her attacks on a candidate she says embodies "the world of finance, of arrogance, of money as king".



Macron fought off accusations from Le Pen that he was controlled by banks.

