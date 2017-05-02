Syria rebel delegation arrives in Astana for talks with regime: Kazakhstan

A Syrian rebel delegation has arrived in the Kazakh capital Astana for Russian-led talks aimed at ending the country's civil war after the group snubbed the previous round, Kazakhstan said Tuesday.



A rebel delegation led by Jaish al-Islam faction leader Mohammad Alloush has arrived in Astana for a fourth round of talks with the regime and key powers set to take place May 3-4, Kazakhstan's foreign ministry said in a statement.



The latest round of talks in March saw a delegation from Damascus meet with representatives from the three powers, but leaders of armed rebel groups stayed away for the first time over alleged violations of a fragile ceasefire deal.

...