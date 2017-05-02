Israel criticizes UN cultural agency resolution on Jerusalem

Israel lashed out at the U.N. cultural agency on Tuesday over a resolution criticizing its excavations in and around Jerusalem's Old City, a sensitive area that is home to holy sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims.



Israel captured east Jerusalem from Jordan in the 1967 Mideast war and annexed the area in a move that has not been recognized internationally.



UNESCO caused an uproar last year when member states approved a resolution that diminished Jewish ties to holy sites in Jerusalem.



The fate of Jerusalem has been one of the thorniest issues in peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians, which last broke down in 2014 .

