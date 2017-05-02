Iran conservative presidential candidate woos the poor

Tehran's mayor Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, a conservative hoping to unseat Iran's president in this month's election, said he would help the poor Tuesday at his first campaign meeting.



Ghalibaf accuses President Hassan Rouhani's government of neglecting 96 percent of Iranians.



Ghalibaf and Raisi have focused on the wealth gap in Iran, accusing Rouhani of caring only for a wealthy minority.



In response to the criticism, the government last month tripled aid for 14 million of Iran's poorest.

...