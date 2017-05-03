Daesh massacre in Syria kills 46

Daesh (ISIS) militants staged a surprise attack early Tuesday at a crossing frequently used by Iraqi and Syrian civilians seeking safety in northeastern Syria, killing 46 people, mostly civilians, Kurdish officials and activists said.



Some militants reportedly blew themselves up at a Kurdish checkpoint while others attacked sleeping civilians in a nearby temporary camp sheltering hundreds of displaced people who fled Daesh-controlled territory.



Redur Khalil, a spokesman for the main Kurdish fighting force in Syria, said the attack started with an early morning assault by Daesh militants on a checkpoint in Sleibi belonging to the Syrian Democratic Forces, a U.S.-backed and Kurdish-dominated force that fights Daesh.



Survivors from the attack on the camp said the militants arrived in four cars before shooting several people and kidnapping others.



In Syria, the SDF is now fighting to recapture the town of Tabqa from Daesh.



The town is an important stronghold for the militants, located about 40 kilometers southeast of their de facto capital, the city of Raqqa.



Rajm Sleibi lies about 30 kilometers south of the town of Al-Hawl, which houses a large refugee camp for civilians displaced from Syria and Iraq.

...