Trump plays peacemaker, hosting Abbas at the White House

President Donald Trump will play peacemaker at the White House Wednesday, meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas as part of an effort to end the long-running Palestinian-Israeli conflict.



That long-shot effort -- which has eluded U.S. presidents since the 1970s -- got off to a rocky start early in Trump's administration.



Abbas and Trump spoke by phone on March 11, and there are suggestions the U.S. president could visit the Middle East this month.



A group of three influential Republican Senators -- Marco Rubio, Tom Cotton and Lindsey Graham -- have called on Trump to ask Abbas to stop funding Palestinian prisoners and their families.



According to former White House official Dennis Ross, Trump is in some ways helping Abbas by extending the White House invite.



Mutual distrust between Palestinians and Israelis will be a formidable, if not impossible, barrier for Trump to overcome.

