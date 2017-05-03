Turkey to keep Wikipedia blocked until court order followed: official

Turkey will not allow access to Wikipedia inside the country until rulings ordering the online encyclopedia to remove content that Ankara deems to be false are implemented, the head of the country's communications agency said Wednesday.



Local media said that the ban on the entire site was implemented as Wikipedia failed to remove two English-language pages that Ankara believes falsely linked Turkey to the activities of terror groups.



State media said the ban was imposed as Wikipedia failed to respond to repeated requests by Ankara to remove content it believes are promoting terror and accusing Turkey of cooperation with various terror groups.

...