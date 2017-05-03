Syria rebels 'suspend' participation in Astana peace talks

Syrian government and rebel delegations gathered Wednesday for the start of a fourth round of talks sponsored by regime backers Russia and Iran and opposition supporter Turkey.



It calls for the creation of "de-escalation zones" in rebel-held territory in the northwestern province of Idlib, in parts of Homs province in the center, in the south, and in the opposition enclave of Eastern Ghouta near Damascus.



According to the draft, "security zones" would be created around them, with checkpoints and monitoring centers to be manned by government troops and rebel fighters.

...