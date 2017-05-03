Saudi court orders crane deaths trial to go ahead: reports

A Saudi appeals court has ordered about a dozen people accused of negligence in a deadly 2015 crane collapse at Islam's holiest site to stand trial again, newspapers reported Wednesday.



By a vote of five to two, the appeals judges overturned the Mecca criminal court's decision that it had no jurisdiction over allegations of "safety breaches", the Okaz and Saudi Gazette newspapers reported.



The crane was one of several the Saudi Binladin Group had erected as part of a multi-billion-dollar expansion plan to accommodate increasing numbers of faithful.

...