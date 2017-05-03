South Sudanese judges on strike over poor salaries

Judges in South Sudan have gone on strike over poor pay and living conditions, a spokesman for the judges union said Wednesday, raising the risk of impunity in a country already convulsed by criminality and war.



Courts already faced a huge backlog, Raymondo said, since the nation of 12 million people only had 274 judges on the payroll in its last budget.



"We are not saying all the demands should be resolved in one day, but for example, a judge needs the provision of courtrooms, a means of transport that will take a judge from his house to court, we need office stationery, we need papers so that we can give our service to our people," Raymondo said.



He said the judges, who went on strike Tuesday, also wanted the chief justice to resign, saying he was not prepared to oversee reform in the judicial system.

...