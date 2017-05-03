Food imports to war-torn Yemen at all-time low: NGO

Yemen's commercial food imports are at a record low, driving up the cost of staples in what is now the world's largest food security crisis, the Norwegian Refugee Council said Wednesday.



A Saudi-led military coalition for two years has fought Shiite Huthi rebels allied with Iran for control of Yemen.



A spokesman for the coalition has denied the alliance plans to launch an offensive on Hodeida.



The United Nations warns 17 million Yemenis -- 62 percent of the population -- are unable to access food.

