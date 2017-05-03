Israel trims UN budget again over Jerusalem resolution

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Wednesday that Israel would cut $1 million from its United Nations funding over a UNESCO resolution he says denies Jews' historical connection with Jerusalem.



Wednesday's cut was the third time in recent months Israel reduced its U.N. budget over what it perceived as anti-Israel votes, putting the 2017 payments at $3.7 instead of the original $11 million, an Israeli official said.



Netanyahu, however, noted the "silver lining" of Tuesday's vote, which he said saw more states supporting Israel's position than in previous similar resolutions.

...