Abbas stops funding Gaza electricity to pressure Hamas

The West Bank-based government of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will stop paying for electricity in the power-starved Gaza Strip and "dry up" the flow of funds to the territory's Hamas rulers, a senior official said Wednesday.



Hamas accused the Abbas government of irresponsible behavior and warned that the announced cuts would be disastrous for Gaza's 2 million residents.



Abbas and Hamas have led rival governments since the Islamic militant group seized Gaza in 2007, driving out forces loyal to the Western-backed Palestinian president.



In the West Bank, a senior official said the Abbas government would stop paying for the electricity Israel sends to Gaza, worth at least $11 million a month.



Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum accused Abbas of siding with Israel in trying to punish Hamas.



Israel last week announced the Abbas government's intention to stop paying for Gaza electricity.

...