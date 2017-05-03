Veteran aid expert Egeland warns of 'Biblical' famine in Yemen

Yemen faces a "famine of Biblical proportions", veteran aid expert Jan Egeland warned on Wednesday during a visit to the war-battered nation, expressing fury over the failure of the "men with guns and power" to end the crisis.



Egeland, who heads the Norwegian Refugee Council and also advises the U.N. on Syrian humanitarian operations, told Reuters by telephone from the Yemeni capital Sanaa that although Yemen's war was smaller than Syria's, it had led to an epic disaster.



Without an immediate and massive injection of new cash, Egeland said, the aid flow will halt by July.



But the key to ending the humanitarian crisis is reviving the shattered, economy, as it is not possible to maintain a nation of 27 million people with aid injections, he said.

...