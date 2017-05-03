Hamas leader urges Trump to seize 'historic opportunity'

The leader of the radical Palestinian group Hamas called on US President Donald Trump Wednesday to break with past approaches to Middle East peace and find an "equitable solution" for Palestinians.



Khaled Meshaal's comments came as Trump was due to receive Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas at the White House to explore avenues for reviving the deadlocked peace process.



The Hamas document stopped short of recognizing Israel, however, and Hamas for years has called for its destruction.

...