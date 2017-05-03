Turkey's Erdogan says to continue measures against border threats

Turkey will continue to take measures against threats from its southern borders with Syria and Iraq, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.



Erdogan, speaking at a news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin after a meeting in the Black Sea city of Sochi, said he believed Putin would play a major role in establishing a ceasefire in Syria.



Erdogan said Turkey considered the Syrian Kurdish YPG, which the United States supports as an ally against ISIS militants, as no different from the radical Sunni group.

...