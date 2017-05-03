Russian, Turkish leaders re-affirm their pact on Syria

The leaders of Russia and Turkey on Wednesday publicly re-affirmed their commitment to working together to end the conflict in Syria, despite a gas attack on a Syrian city that tested their fragile alliance.



Erdogan at the time blamed the attack on Russia's ally, the Syrian government, while Putin suggested the attack had been faked to discredit Syrian President Bashar Assad.



Instead, Erdogan said that he had reached agreement with Putin that whoever was responsible should be punished.



Russia's military intervention in support of Assad has kept the Syrian president in power, while Turkey backs the armed opposition groups who are trying to oust him.



Putin and Erdogan say they have put that crisis behind them.

...