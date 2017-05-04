Five years, billions needed to rebuild Mosul

Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.



Iraqi government forces backed by a U.S.-led coalition have now retaken the eastern half of the city – letting regional councilors return for the first time in two and a half years to survey the damage.



Iraq's army has said it expects to expel Daesh from the rest of the city by May.



The 34 Ninevah councilors, who have been meeting in other cities during the occupation, have already started drawing up plans to rebuild Mosul, though they are still were not sure where the money will come from, Qablan said.

