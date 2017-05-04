Russia, Turkey agree to support safe zones in Syria

The presidents of Russia and Turkey said Wednesday they support the creation of safe zones in Syria as a delegation of Syrian rebels walked out of cease-fire talks with the Damascus government underway in Kazakhstan, citing repeated violations of a similar truce agreed on in December.



The Syrian Foreign Ministry official said in a statement that the Syrian government supports the Russian initiative of de-escalation zones and confirms its commitment to the cease-fire.



Turkey and Russia are deeply entangled in the war in Syria, including each having troops on the ground there – Ankara supporting various Syrian opposition factions and Moscow backing President Bashar Assad's forces.



Before the rebels suspended their participation at the talks in Astana, the Kazakh capital, Russian representatives had presented the rebels with a proposal for four "de-escalation zones" in Syria where the warring sides would be separated by "security lines". The Astana talks are proximity talks, with Syrian government representatives and the rebels separately meeting with Russian officials and other representatives. The rebels demanded a halt to the government's bombardment of opposition zones in Syria.

...