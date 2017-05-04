Little hope of survivors after 21 die in Iran mine rescue bid

There was little hope of finding any survivors at a mine in northern Iran where 21 miners died trying to rescue their trapped workmates, a rescue official said Thursday.



Officials had earlier said 32 miners were feared to be trapped deep underground in the Zemestan Yort mine.



The rescue operation had been hampered as the tunnels were filled with poisonous gases and the miners were stuck at the far end of a 1,000-meter shaft in a mine that is around two kilometers (1.2 miles) long.



Some 30 miners were treated in various hospitals for gas poisoning and injuries, state news agency IRNA reported.

...