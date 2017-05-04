Erdogan says de-escalation plan would 'half solve' Syria conflict

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said a Moscow-backed plan to set up so-called de-escalation zones inside Syria would "50 percent" solve the six-year conflict, in comments published Thursday.



Erdogan Wednesday discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin a plan floated by Moscow for "de-escalation zones" to be set up in several areas in Syria.



Turkey and Russia have been on sharply opposing sides in the Syria conflict, with Moscow supporting President Bashar Assad but Ankara pushing for his ouster.



Tensions remain, and Erdogan said he had personally shown Putin at the talks a photograph purportedly showing Russian forces in Syria with Kurdish militia that Ankara deems to be a terror group.

