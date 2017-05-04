South Yemen protesters challenge president's authority

Thousands of south Yemenis demonstrated Thursday in support of a governor sacked by the president in a blow to his authority and his efforts to keep together a motley loyalist coalition.



In his war with Shiite Muslim rebels who control the capital Sanaa and much of the north, President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi has relied heavily on militia recruited in the formerly independent south, where separatist sentiment runs deep.



Hadi dismissed Zoubeidi and state minister Hani bin Breik on April 27 in a move that was widely seen as reflecting divisions among his supporters.

...