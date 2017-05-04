Russia, Iran, Turkey agree on Syria safe zones, opposition cries foul

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets Finnish President Sauli Niinisto (R) in Helsinki, Finland May 4, 2017. (Lehtikuva/Roni Rekomaa via REUTERS)
Syria rebels return to peace talks
Russia, Turkey agree to support safe zones in Syria
Fresh Syria talks hit hurdles as safe zones mooted
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Syria rebels return to peace talks
Russia, Turkey agree to support safe zones in Syria
Fresh Syria talks hit hurdles as safe zones mooted
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE